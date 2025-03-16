Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 756 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55,859,917 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,734,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,674 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average of $131.19. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,039,125 shares of company stock worth $137,062,338. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

