JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

