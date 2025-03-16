Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 59.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $614,313. This trade represents a 5.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,596.64. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFFN

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.