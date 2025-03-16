Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 139.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Toast were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Toast by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,053 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,301,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Toast by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after buying an additional 155,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,783,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,437.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,534.04. The trade was a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,129,668.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,712.60. The trade was a 72.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,776. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

