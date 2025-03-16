JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 2,402.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

JAVA stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

