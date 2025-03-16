JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Increased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 40,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 3.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

