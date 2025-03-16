JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $198,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

