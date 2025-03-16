JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.8% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

