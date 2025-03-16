Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.37. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

