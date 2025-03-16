KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

KB opened at $54.99 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

