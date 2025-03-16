KeyCorp Lowers Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target to $82.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBRK. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Up 27.6 %

Rubrik stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Rubrik’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $2,000,689.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,505,393.61. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $287,406.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,984,355.16. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,712 shares of company stock valued at $41,583,311.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rubrik by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,395,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rubrik by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rubrik by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,156,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 662,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rubrik by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,359,000 after purchasing an additional 427,149 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.