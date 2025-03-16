LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 83.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 3.6 %

LZ stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

