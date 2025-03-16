LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 3.9 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

View Our Latest Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.