Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Decreased by Amundi

Amundi lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374,619 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,251,000 after acquiring an additional 415,496 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 458.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 104,272 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.9 %

LBRDK opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $78.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

