ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of analysts have commented on MAN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

