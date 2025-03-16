MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised shares of MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 1.1 %

MCFT opened at $17.36 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $290.83 million, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 53,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $1,016,206.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,426,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,658,489.01. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.