McDonough Capital Management Inc Has $979,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 43,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

NYSE:JPM opened at $232.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

