MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MEIP opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.76. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.15.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

