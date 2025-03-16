MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
MEIP opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.76. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.15.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
