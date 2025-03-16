Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Short Interest Down 54.7% in February

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,304,000 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the February 13th total of 5,082,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MBGAF opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of $53.76 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

