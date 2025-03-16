Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $580,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $11,860,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 67,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMSI opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,794,868.08. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,230,283.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,300.81. This trade represents a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

