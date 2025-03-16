MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $297.49 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.99. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

