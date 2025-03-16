Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,084,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
