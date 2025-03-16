Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Short Interest Update

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the February 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MDV opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.30 million, a PE ratio of -138.91 and a beta of -0.22. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 468.00%.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

