Morgan Stanley Cuts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $12.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PATH. Barclays reduced their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

UiPath stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. UiPath has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 654.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

