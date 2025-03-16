M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,549 United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,330.08. This trade represents a 59.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

USLM opened at $93.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.90. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

