M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 15,489 Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.