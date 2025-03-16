M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 2,946 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.