M&T Bank Corp Has $246,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,395,000 after buying an additional 205,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,184,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,355,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $254.06 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $183.58 and a 1 year high of $351.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.51 and its 200-day moving average is $297.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on PIPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

