M&T Bank Corp Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 230.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE AWI opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.68 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

