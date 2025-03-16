M&T Bank Corp Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,708,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,082,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,884.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,876.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,863.16. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,665.71 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.