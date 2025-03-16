M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,820,000 after purchasing an additional 59,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 152,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $13.29 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

