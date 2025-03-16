M&T Bank Corp Invests $235,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Barclays PLC increased its position in SiTime by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in SiTime by 705.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SiTime by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in SiTime by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,469,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,113,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,323,545. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total value of $205,033.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,376,176.76. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $167.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.71. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $268.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.85.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

