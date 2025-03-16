M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 484.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

