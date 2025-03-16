M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,164,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 140,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,835,980.40. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.55. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

