M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 2,514 VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,018,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 121.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 178,435 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after buying an additional 104,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $113.89 on Friday. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.56. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. Analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Articles

