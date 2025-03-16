M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 5,722 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,762.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vontier by 12.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Up 3.4 %

Vontier stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vontier

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.