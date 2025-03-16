M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,245,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,455,000 after buying an additional 686,519 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,440,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,172,000 after purchasing an additional 528,876 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 714,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 113,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. UBS Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

