M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of W. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $31.85 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $52,625.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,163.50. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $268,531.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,881.80. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,228 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,818 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.