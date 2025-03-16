M&T Bank Corp Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,166.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after buying an additional 907,260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,866,000 after buying an additional 276,698 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,377.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after buying an additional 259,716 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,446,000 after buying an additional 196,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,265.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 149,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 148,341 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.37 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

