M&T Bank Corp Sells 365 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Genpact by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Genpact by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

G opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

