M&T Bank Corp Takes $223,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMOT opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.31. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $37.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.