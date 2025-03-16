M&T Bank Corp Takes $243,000 Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $2,032,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.39. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $661,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,608,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $83.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

