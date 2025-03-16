Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN)

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $93.00 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.14.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,692,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $87,896,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,450,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

