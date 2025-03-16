Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

BLNK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blink Charging

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $96.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.86. Blink Charging has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.75.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.