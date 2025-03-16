Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.58.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $85.76 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,825.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,601,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,742. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $9,665,394 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 201,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 57,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,695,000 after buying an additional 330,136 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,535,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after buying an additional 378,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

