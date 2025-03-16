Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.65. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.28% and a negative net margin of 180.70%. The company had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 33,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $30,061.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,702.80. This represents a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 51,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $48,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,289.76. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $159,990. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,904 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,810,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,974,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,910,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 583,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,345,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 355,759 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

