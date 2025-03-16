Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Down 55.0% in February

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 195,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 871,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.9791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.