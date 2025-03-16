NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 113,265 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWE opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

