Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the February 13th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 338,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE NAC opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

