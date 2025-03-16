NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 13.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,039,125 shares of company stock worth $137,062,338 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

